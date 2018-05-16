Congress-JDS submit list of 117 MLAs to Karnataka governor for government formation

The delegation led by JDS state unit chief H D Kumaraswamy and KPCC president G Parameshwara met the Governor after both the parties held legislature party meetings earlier in the day. (PTI)

Stepping up pressure, JDS and Congress leaders today met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a list claiming support of 117 MLAs with a plea to consider their claim for government formation. The delegation led by JDS state unit chief H D Kumaraswamy and KPCC president G Parameshwara met the Governor after both the parties held legislature party meetings earlier in the day. “In a post alliance of JDS and Congress and our pre-alliance with BSP, we all together have 117 MLAs and the letter of their support has been given to Governor,” Kumaraswamy told reporters after the meeting.

He said both parties had also submitted the resolutions about their alliance passed in both their legislature party meetings to the Governor. Kumaraswamy said the Governor told the delegation that after consulting legal experts on the Supreme Court judgments, he would “come to a decision and inform us about it.” Next step has to be decided by the Governor, he added.

“Governor said he will decide about considering our claim in accordance with the Constitution. I hope that he will abide by the Constitution and give his direction,” he said. Kumaraswamy said all the JDS MLAs “are in tact with us.” Parameshwara said a copy of the resolution passed at the Congress Legislature Party was submitted to the Governor.

The Governor said he would act in accordance with the law, based on apex court judgments and as per the constitution while also looking at precedents followed earlier in states like Goa, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur, he said. Some MLAs from both JDS and Congress were part of the delegation.