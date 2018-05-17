Congress-JDS move SC against nomination of Anglo-Indian MLA Vinisha Nero in Karnataka Assembly

The Congress-JD(S) combine today moved the Supreme Court against the decision of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to nominate an Anglo-Indian member to the assembly, saying it should not be done till the floor test in the House.

The Congress-JD(S) combine today moved the Supreme Court against the decision of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to nominate an Anglo-Indian member to the assembly, saying it should not be done till the floor test in the House. The petition was filed in the afternoon and is likely to be heard tomorrow along with the main petition of the combine on which the apex court in the wee hours today refused to stay the swearing-in of B S Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister of the state. In the petition, the Congress-JD(S) has sought a direction that the nomination of Anglo-Indian Vinisha Nero by the Governor be set aside till Yeddyurappa undergoes a floor test in the House to prove his majority.

The fresh petition will be heard by a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, which in a historic pre-dawn hearing, allowed the scheduled swearing-in of Yeddyurappa as the chief minister. The strength of the Karnataka Assembly is 224 and nomination of one Anglo-Indian member takes it to 225.