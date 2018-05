Coastal Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins

Coastal Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE updates: At stake, Narendra Modi’s popularity to make dent in Congress stronghold

Coastal Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE updates: The counting for assembly seats of Coastal Karnataka region started today at 8am amid tight security. The region comprises of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Kannada, and Uttara Kannada regions of the state. The region is a mix of different religions and cultures. The politicians used this opportunity to reap the benefits during the election season. The Bharatiya Janata Party had made a significant progress in the region with the help of RSS and other right-wing groups. During the election campaigns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a number of rallies to regain control of the region from Congress. During British-India, the region was a part of the Mysore kingdom.

Check Karnataka election result LIVE

Check Coastal Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE updates

Haliyal constituency election result 2018

Karwar constituency election result 2018

Kumta constituency election result 2018

Bhatkal constituency election result 2018



Sirsi constituency election result 2018

Yellapur constituency election result 2018

Check Karnataka elections full list of winners

Byndoor constituency election result 2018

Kundapura constituency election result 2018

Udupi constituency election result 2018



Kapu constituency election result 2018

Karkal constituency election result 2018

Belthangady constituency election result 2018

Why winners may be losers in Karnataka’s Catch 22 endgame

Moodabidri constituency election result 2018

Mangalore City North constituency election result 2018

Mangalore City South constituency election result 2018

Mangalore constituency election result 2018

Karnataka election when and where to check online

Bantval constituency election result 2018

Puttur constituency election result 2018

Sullia constituency election result 2018

Madikeri constituency election result 2018

Virajpet constituency election result 2018