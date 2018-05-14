Chikkanna, Heggadadevankote  constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Heggadadevankote constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Chikkanna will be contesting for 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections on a Janata Dal (Secular) ticket. He contested the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections on a Congress ticket and amassed the second highest percentage of vote from this constituency. The current MLA of the Heggadadevankote constituency is Chikkamadu S of JD(S), who will not be contesting for any positions this year.

Who is Chikkanna

Chikkanna was the chosen Congress MLA from Heggadadevankote after 2008 Assembly Elections. He was marred with controversy right after the 2008 elections, when he was accused of fighting the elections from H.D.Kote, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes, with a fake caste certificate. Later on, he lost 2013 Karnataka elections under a Congress ticket. After that, he went on to join BJP, which he again left in 2017 to join Janata Dal (Secular), with whom he will be fighting for 2018 elections.

About Heggadadevankote constituency



Heggadadevana kote or H.D.Kote is a taluk in Mysore district of Karnataka. Kakana kote forest lies in Heggadadevana kote taluk. It has a population of 14,313 of which 7,184 are males while 7,129 are females as per report released by Census India 2011. The literacy rate of Heggadadevankote is 79.53%, which is higher than the state average. H D Kote’s economy is mainly dependent on agriculture, and has four reservoirs – the Kabini, Nugu, Hebbala and Taraka reservoirs, to facilitate in farming.

Heggadadevankote constituency Karnataka election result 2018

(To be updated on May 15)