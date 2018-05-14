Chikkamagaluru, Bellary City /Ballari Karnataka election result 2018 UPDATES: Here are the winners

Chikkamagaluru, Bellary City/Ballari Karnataka election result 2018 (Image: financialexpress.com)

Chikkamagaluru, Bellary City /Ballari Karnataka election result 2018 UPDATES: Assembly election in the state is significant for Indian politics. The results of the polls here is expected to seal the fate of Indian National Congress and determine whether Narendra Modi magic has found its way to the South or not. Exit polls have predicted hung assembly, with six surveys showing BJP as the single largest party and three showing Congress in the lead. This voting day on May 12 witnessed over 72% turnout, while the last Assembly elections in 2013 had witnessed 71.4% turnout, according to the Election Commission.

The 15th Assembly election for 222 out of 224 seats of the Karnataka Assembly were by and large peaceful with no unexpected incidents. The total number of candidates who ran for the election was 3374, out of whom 259 were women.

As compared to 2013 Assembly elections, total number of female voters has increased from 21,367,912 to 24,471,979 in 2018, and male voters from 22,315,727 to 25,205,820. The number of transgender voters has more than doubled from 2,100 to 4,552.

Here we take a look at three constituencies and who won the 2018 Assembly elections in these segments:

Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru is a district in the Bangalore-Mysore region of Karnataka. Chickamagalur (125) constituency has 91696 male and 89833 female voters. C.T. Ravi of BJP won the 2013 Assembly elections, with 42.2% of the votes polled. This year also Ravi, along with Shankar B L of Congress, B V Ranjith of Shiv Sena and sixteen other candidates contested the elections.

Chikkamagaluru Assembly elections winner 2018

(To be updated on May 15)

Ballari City

Ballari City is now the steel hub of South India. From Ballari City constituency in 2013 elections, Anil lad of Congress won with 52098 votes. This year he is contesting the election with G. Somasekhara Reddy of BJP, Mohamad Iqbal Hothur of JD(S) and twenty-five other candidates.

Ballari City Assembly elections winner 2018

(To be updated on May 15)