Buoyed by Karnataka election results, Amit Shah says BJP’s winning streak will continue

Shah was addressing party workers at the party headquarters here after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka assembly elections. (ANI)

Buoyed by Karnataka election results, BJP president Amit Shah today asserted that the party’s winning streak will continue and it will win all polls from now on including 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shah was addressing party workers at the party headquarters here after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka assembly elections. “Congress used politics of caste to divide the people and tried to incite Dalits on SC/ST Act in Karnataka,” Shah said in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other senior leaders of the party. Shah said the state has shown trust in Prime Minister Modi’s “clean governance” and rejected the Congress’ “divisive politics”.

He accused the Congress of using money and muscle power in Karnataka and added that the party was rejected by people of the state. The Congress and the JD(S) have joined hands and staked claim to form a government.

According to the Election Commission figures, the Congress has won or is leading in 78 seats, while the corresponding figure for the JD(S) was 37 and for the BJP it was 104. The majority mark is 112 in the 222-member Assembly. Voting for two seats is yet to take place. Shah today dispatched three Union ministers, including Prakash Javadekar, J P Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, to Karnataka to talk to potential allies to cobble up a majority for forming a government in the state.