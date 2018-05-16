​​​
  4. BSP MLA says BJP approached him for support; will stick to JDS

BSP MLA says BJP approached him for support; will stick to JDS

The lone BSP MLA Mahesh today claimed that he was approached by BJP office-bearers to support the party in its government formation efforts.

By: | Bengaluru | Published: May 16, 2018 9:15 PM
BSP MLA, karntaka elections result, bsp mla Mahesh, JDS, Mayawati, Kollegal constituency, Chamarajanagar district,  Karnataka assembly polls JDS chief H D Kumaraswamy. (PTI)

The lone BSP MLA Mahesh today claimed that he was approached by BJP office-bearers to support the party in its government formation efforts. “However, I asked them to get in touch with our national leader Mayawati.I am firmly with JDS,” he told reporters here. Mahesh has been elected from Kollegal constituency in Chamarajanagar district.

BSP had contested the Karnataka assembly polls in alliance with JDS, which is now making efforts to form the government with the support of Congress as the elections had produced a fractured mandate.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top