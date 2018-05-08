BJP reminder to Rahul Gandhi on PM dream: ‘You still face Rs 5000-crore corruption charge’

Chikkaballapur: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a road show at Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Karnataka election 2018: The Bharatiya Janata Party today reacted to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on him becoming the Prime Minister in 2019. At an event in Bengaluru, Gandhi had said he was ready to become the prime minister if Congress emerges as the “biggest” party after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He added that he was “pretty confident” that Narendra Modi would not become the prime minister once again in 2019.

On Tuesday, Gandhi had remarked while talking to reporters: “We are repeatedly asking the Prime Minister why has he chosen a corrupt person, who has been in jail as his party’s CM candidate?.”

Karnataka BJP has advised Gandhi to stop seeing a “pipedream” of becoming the prime minister. “We are also repeatedly telling you that you stand on much lower footing compared to BSY. While HC has acquitted all charges against @BSYBJP, you still face a 5000 cr corruption charge & are out on bail; yet you see pipedream of becoming PM!,” BJP Karnataka tweeted today.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain reacted: “Look at the irony, Congress is losing state after state ever since Gandhi took over as party’s vice president and then party chief. But he is dreaming to become the prime minister. Even Congress’ allies are not accepting him as their leader.”

“It is good to see that he has such lofty dreams. It is his right. But, to become the prime minister, he has to win some, at least some state elections and make chief ministers of his choice. Under his leadership, the party is not winning any state election and he is dreaming of becoming the prime minister,” he added.

Union minister Smriti Irani was quoted as saying by ANI, “Modi Ji and Amit Shah are worried about future of people of this country while Rahul ji thinks about himself. He said if his party comes to power he will be the PM in 2019. A person who doesn’t trust his own leadership and ability, how can he expect people to trust him?”