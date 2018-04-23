BJP denies Karnataka election ticket to BS Yeddyurappa’s son, party workers protest

The BJP’s chief ministerial candidate said Vijayendra is not filing nomination. Instead, a party worker will be fielded from the Varuna constituency, where the Congress has pitted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra.

The clash of titans, between sons of BS Yeddyurappa and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, will not take place now. The development was confirmed after Bharatiya Janata Party denied a ticket to its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa’s son Vijayendra. The news was announced by Yeddyurappa himself.

The BJP’s chief ministerial candidate said Vijayendra is not filing nomination. Instead, a party worker will be fielded from the Varuna constituency, where the Congress has pitted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra.

However, Yeddyurappa’s announcement, which came at a meeting organised by the party at Nanjanagudu, wasn’t greeted well by his son’s supporters. The BJP workers in Mysuru held large-scale protests, leading to lathi charge by police.

“Vijayendra is not filing nomination today, a common man (party worker) will be fielded and he will be filing the nomination,” Yeddyurappa said, adding he requests all BJP workers to support and bless that candidate and make him win.

Earlier, the battle for Mysuru’s Varuna assembly constituency was projected as a fight between the sons of former and current chief ministers. The saffron party is yet to announce its candidate for Varuna constituency. Vijayendra, Yeddyurappa’s second son, was considered as the top choice.

A report said Vijayendra and his supporters had been campaigning in the constituency for over a fortnight now, and even had rented a house there. Also, Vijayendra was to file his nomination from Varuna today, sources told PTI.

As soon as Yeddyurappa left the stage after making the announcement, angry BJP workers vandalized the furniture and even tried to stop Vijayendra and other party leaders’ cars to know the reason why he was denied the ticket.

Police said they had resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. CM Siddaramaiah, who has been fielded from neighboring Chamundeshwari and Badami, was an MLA from Varuna after it became a constituency in 2008 following delimitation.

Yeddyurappa’s elder son BY Raghavendra is the sitting member of the Karnataka Assembly from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.