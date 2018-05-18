BJP confident of winning trust vote in Karnataka, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was also the BJP’s Karnataka poll in-charge, today expressed confidence that the B S Yeddyurappa government will prove its majority in the state Assembly tomorrow. (Express Photo)

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was also the BJP’s Karnataka poll in-charge, today expressed confidence that the B S Yeddyurappa government will prove its majority in the state Assembly tomorrow. “BJP is ready and confident of winning trust vote in Karnataka.

We will prove our majority on the floor of the House,” he tweeted. His tweet came after the Supreme Court ordered that a floor test be held in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 pm tomorrow to ascertain whether newly appointed BJP Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa enjoys majority in the state. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in Karnataka Assembly, was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government despite the JD(S)-Congress combine staking claim by citing the support of 117 MLAs.

The majority mark is 112 seats. Elections were held for all but two of the 224 seats. Yeddyurappa took oath as chief minister in Bengaluru yesterday. Governor Vala had given him 15 days’ time to prove majority in the House.