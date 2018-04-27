BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of insulting Vande Mataram, Congress sees ‘fake video’ conspiracy

In a video from a regional news channel going viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi is seen allegedly insulting the national song as he directs to cut short “Vande Mataram” during a public rally in Dakshina Kannada.

In a big allegation against Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Congress president of disrespecting the national song “Vande Mataram”. In a video from a regional news channel going viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi is seen allegedly insulting the national song as he directs to cut short “Vande Mataram” during a public rally in Dakshina Kannada. The video has been shared by BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya on Twitter, where he tweets “Well done” with respect to the video.

Malviya said that Rahul Gandhi was seen walking out of an event when the national song was being sung. The video shows Rahul Gandhi sitting on the dais with Congress functionaries during the rally. Gandhi makes gestures to Karnataka Congress leader KC Venugopal to wrap up quickly. The video then shows the functionaries singing just one line of the song to ensure the Congress party President can rush.

On the Twitter handle of BJP Karnataka, the party blasted at Rahul Gandhi mentioning another similar instance by Jawahar Lal Nehru in the past. “In 1937, Nehru dropped last 3 stanzas of the Vande Mataram just to pacify Jinnah who said the song irks the Muslims Today, RG asked to cut it to just one line, reminding us of INC’s total disregard for the song Do we need more reasons for Cong Muktha Bharath? Shame on you, RG.,” tweeted BJP Karnataka.

Another BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra, too hit out at Rahul Gandhi over the national song issue. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the video has been aired on a television channel and that the BJP has nothing to do with creating or doctoring the video. “Rahul Gandhi directs to cut Vande Mataram to a single line during a public rally in Karnataka ..now this is why we call Him “Sahzada”.His sense of entitlement is appalling..thinks this country is family property..can at his wish amend the National Song?,” tweeted Sambit Patra. RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha too hit out at Rahul Gandhi for disrespecting the national song. “Rahul Gandhi doesn’t have any respect for the national song,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has hit back at the BJP saying that the “video circulated by BJP is fake”. Speaking to Times Now, Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa said that Rahul Gandhi hasn’t insulted the national song and he has nothing to do with the issue. He slammed the BJP for circulating the fake video against the Congress President.