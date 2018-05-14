Bhatkal, Hubli Dharwad East, Udupi Karnataka election results 2018 UPDATES: Here are the winners

Bhatkal, Hubli Dharwad East, Udupi election results 2018 (Image: financialexpress.com)

Bhatkal, Hubli Dharwad East, Udupi Karnataka election results 2018 UPDATES: Assembly elections in the state is significant for Indian politics. The results of the polls here is expected to seal the fate of Indian National Congress and determine whether Narendra Modi magic has found its way to the South or not. Exit polls have predicted hung assembly, with six surveys showing BJP as the single largest party and three showing Congress in the lead. This voting day on May 12 witnessed over 72% turnout, while the last Assembly elections in 2013 had witnessed 71.4% turnout, according to the Election Commission.

The 15th Assembly election for 222 out of 224 seats of the Karnataka Assembly was by and large peaceful with no unexpected incidents. The total number of candidates who ran for the election was 3374, out of whom 259 were women.

As compared to 2013 Assembly elections, total number of female voters has increased from 21,367,912 to 24,471,979 in 2018, and male voters from 22,315,727 to 25,205,820. The number of transgender voters has more than doubled from 2,100 to 4,552.

Here we take a look at three constituencies and who won the 2018 Assembly elections in these segments:

Bhatkal

Bhatkal, or ‘Batecala’ in some historical Portuguese texts, is a town of the Uttara Kannada District of Karnataka. It is located on the shores of the Arabian Sea. In Bhatkal Constituency (79), there are 94,801 male and 88,808 female electors. It has a literacy rate of 74.04%

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 134517, and turn out was almost 73%. Mankala Subba Vaidya, an independent candidate won the 2013 Assembly elections, with 27.74% of the votes polled. This year, in 2018 elections, he contested with a Congress ticket, along with Sunil Naik of BJP, Sab Gaphur of All India Mahila Empowerment Party and three other independent candidates.

Bhatkal Assembly elections winner 2018

Hubli Dharwad East

Dharwad is the district headquarters of Dharwad district, which got merged with the city of Hubbali or Hubli in Northern Karnataka of India. These two together forms the Hubli-Dharwad-East (72) constituent assembly. In this constituency, there are 85,589 male and 82,932 female electors. It has a literacy rate of 84%.

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 10,9094, and turn out was almost 65%. Prasad Abbayya of Congress won the 2013 Assembly elections, with 38.82% of the votes polled, he also contested in this election along with Chandrashekhar Gokak of BJP, Shobha Ballari of BSP and five other independent candidates.

Hubli Dharwad East Assembly elections winner 2018

Udupi

Udupi is the administrative headquarters of Udupi District in Coastal Karnataka. It is one of the top tourist attractions of the state. In Udupi Constituency (120), there are 84,823 male and 90,772 female electors. It has a literacy rate of 86.29%.

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 1,38,430, and turn out was almost 79%. Pramod Madhwaraj, a Congress candidate won the 2013 Assembly elections, with 62.75% of the votes polled. He also contested 2018 assembly elections along with K Raghupathi Bhat of BJP, Birthi Gangandhar Bhandary of JD(S), YS Vishwanath of AIMEP and four other independent candidates.

Hubli Assembly elections winner 2018

