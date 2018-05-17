Bengaluru’s Eagleton Golf Resort – the lavish getaway, hosting ‘could-be-poached’ MLAs for third time

The 44 Congress MLAs, among whom Congress feared to lose some, were sent to Bengaraluru’s Eagleton resort.

Horse trading, judicial involvement, MLAs being ‘protected and attracted’ – when did we last hear a similar kind of political drama? Any political junkie will recall that it was August, 2017 when we saw Congress and BJP leaders fighting out a no-string-attached battle when Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat was at stake. The 44 Congress MLAs, among whom Congress feared to lose some, were sent to Bengaraluru’s Eagleton resort.

This time again, the 78 Congress MLAs, some of whom, as the party fears, could be poached by the BJP, have been stashed in the same resort.

Touted as one of the earliest world-class golf resorts in the country, Bengaluru’s Eagleton Golf Resort was started by Andhra Pradesh businessmen Meda Ashok Kumar in 2000. After his death in 2013, the resort is run by his two sons – Meda Kiran Kumar and Meda Chethan. The family owns a golf resort in Mysore, called Eagleburg Golf Resort. The resort was started under 100 per cent tax exemptions under a tourism policy. The lavish getaway soon gained popularity among top executives of Indian and foreign companies living in Bengaluru. As per an Indian Express report, the resort also hosted a ladies’ European tour and an Asian junior event.

Over the years, the resort has become a popular destination for outings by a variety of groups, including IT employees and senior citizens. Politicians from Bengaluru rural region also throng the place often.

The resort has been used by the parties two protect their MLAs. A similar incident happened in 2006-07. At that time, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, in whose Ramanagara district the resort falls, had stashed some of his party’s MLAs at the resort. Kumaraswamy’s move came after a group in party had decided to align with the BJP after breaking away from a Congress-JD(S) coalition.