Belgaum Rural, Bellary, Chitradurga Karnataka election results 2018 UPDATES: Here are the winners

Belgaum Rural, Bellary, Chitradurga election results 2018 (Image: financialexpress.com)

Belgaum Rural, Bellary, Chitradurga Karnataka election results 2018 UPDATES: Assembly elections in the state is significant for Indian politics. The results of the polls here is expected to seal the fate of Indian National Congress and determine whether Narendra Modi magic has found its way to the South or not. Exit polls have predicted hung assembly, with six surveys showing BJP as the single largest party and three showing Congress in the lead. This voting day on May 12 witnessed over 72% turnout, while the last Assembly elections in 2013 had witnessed 71.4% turnout, according to the Election Commission.

The 15th Assembly election for 222 out of 224 seats of the Karnataka Assembly was by and large peaceful with no unexpected incidents. The total number of candidates who ran for the election was 3374, out of whom 259 were women.

As compared to 2013 Assembly elections, total number of female voters has increased from 21,367,912 to 24,471,979 in 2018, and male voters from 22,315,727 to 25,205,820. The number of transgender voters has more than doubled from 2,100 to 4,552.

Belgaum Rural

Belgaum Rural (13) is the capital town of the Belgaum district of Northern Karnataka, India. This constituency has 1,02,719 male and 99,014 female electors. The literacy rate of Belgaum district is 73.48%.

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 1,52,059, and turn out was almost 75%. The last assembly elections saw a neck and neck competition among Sri Sanjay B Patil of BJP, Independent candidate Kinekar Manohar Kallappa and Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar of INC, where Patil won the election with 25.2% votes, Manohar was a close second with 24.32% votes and Hebbalkar got 23.55% votes. All of them are contesting for the 2018 assembly elections, along with nine other candidates.

Bellary

Bellary Constitutional assembly (93) of Bellary district lies in the eastern border of Karnataka or the Hyderabad Karnataka region of the state. In the constituency, the total number of male electors are 81,683 and female electors are 81,748. The literacy rate of Bellary district is 67.43%.

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 130314, and turn out was almost 80%. B Sreeramulu of Badavara Shramikara Raitara Congress Party won the elections with 57.44% of the total votes polled.

In 2018 elections, B Nagendra of Congress, S Pakkirappa of BJP, D Ramesh of JD(S) and eight other candidates have contested the election from this constituency.

Chitradurga

Chitradurga (99) constituency is the headquarters of Chitradurga district which is located on the valley of the Vedavati river, which is located in the Bangalore division of the southern part of the Indian state of Karnataka. This region has been mentioned in the Mahabharata. In the constituency, the total number of male electors are 1,05,962 and female electors are 1,04,093. The literacy rate of 73.82%.

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 163365, and turn out was almost 77%. Sri G.H. Thippareddy of Bharatiya Janata Party won the elections with 38.09% of the total votes polled. Thippareddy along with H.A. Shanmukhappa of INC, K.C.Veerendra of JD(S) and fourteen other candidates are in the fray for the 2018 assembly elections.

