Badami, Chamundeshwari, Bidar Karnataka election results 2018 UPDATES: Here are the winners 

Badami, Chamundeshwari, Bidar Karnataka election results 2018: Assembly elections in the state is significant for Indian politics. The results of the polls here is expected to seal the fate of Indian National Congress and determine whether Narendra Modi magic has found its way to the South or not. Exit polls have predicted hung assembly, with six surveys showing BJP as the single largest party and three showing Congress in the lead. This voting day on May 12 witnessed over 72% turnout, while the last Assembly elections in 2013 had witnessed 71.4% turnout, according to the Election Commission.

The 15th Assembly election for 222 out of 224 seats of the Karnataka Assembly was by and large peaceful with no unexpected incidents. The total number of candidates who ran for the election was 3374, out of whom 259 were women.

As compared to 2013 Assembly elections, total number of female voters has increased from 21,367,912 to 24,471,979 in 2018, and male voters from 22,315,727 to 25,205,820. The number of transgender voters has more than doubled from 2,100 to 4,552.

Here we take a look at three constituencies and who won the 2018 Assembly elections in these segments:

Badami

Badami, formerly known as Vatapi, is a town in Bagalkot district of Northern Karnataka, India. It is famous for its rock cut structural temples and has been selected as one of the heritage cities for HRIDAY – Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana scheme of Government of India. In Badami constituency (23), there are 98112 male and 95,249 female electors, and the literacy rate of 86.76%.

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 1,39,071, and turnout was almost 72%. B.B. Chimmanakatti of Congress won the elections with 41.31% of the total votes polled.

In 2018 elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has contested from Badami, against B Sreeramulu of BJP, Hanamant Mavinamarad of JD(S) and nine other candidates.

Badami Assembly elections winner 2018

(To be updated on May 15)

Chamundeshwari

Chamundeshwari (215) is a small constituency in the district of Mysore, in Southern Karnataka of India. The famous Chamundeshwari Temple, one of the 18 Shakti peethas is situated in this constituency. In the constituency, the total number of male electors are 1,15,598 and female electors are 110451. The approximate literacy rate is 72.97%.

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 176962, and turn out was almost 78%. G.T. Deve Gowda of Janata Dal (Secular) won the elections with 42.87% of the total votes polled.

In 2018 elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has contested from Chamundeshwari, against M.S.Praveen of BJP, G.T.Deve Gowda of JD(S) and twelve other candidates.

Chamundeshwari Assembly elections winner 2018

(To be updated on May 15)

Bidar

Bidar is a hilltop city in Bidar district of north-eastern Karnataka in south India. It is also the headquarters of the Bidar district, which borders Maharashtra and Telangana. The city is well known for its many sites of architectural, historical and religious importance. In Bidar constituency (49), there are 91711 Male and 84479 female Electors. The literacy rate of 71%.

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 124857, and turn out was almost 71%. Ashok Kheny of Karnataka Makkala Paksha won the elections with 38.25% of the total votes polled.

In 2018 elections, Surayakanth Nagmarpall of BJP, Rahim Khan of Congress, Mohammed Naser Khan of AIMEP and eight other candidates fought the elections.

Bidar Assembly elections winner 2018

(To be updated on May 15)