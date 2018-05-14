B Sreeramulu, Badami, Molakalmuru constituency Karnataka election results 2018: All you need to know

Badami, Molakalmuru constituency Karnataka election results 2018: B Sriramulu is being considered the most prominent candidate fielded by Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka after its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.

Badami, Molakalmuru constituency Karnataka election results 2018: B Sriramulu is being considered the most prominent candidate fielded by Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka after its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa. Sriramulu, already a Lok Sabha MP from Bellary, is contesting elections from Badami and Molakalmuru. A tribal community leader, Sriramulu was seen in BJP’s posters across the state. Experts believe that Sriramulu will be given a senior post in the ministry if he wins from any of the two constituencies he is contesting from. In Badami, Sreeramulu is in for a nail-biting contest against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Who is B Sreeramulu?

Sreeramulu is touted as the rising star of BJP in Karnataka. The Bellary MP came to limelight after he worked closely with senior leader Sushma Swaraj during her run for Lok Sabha elections in 1999. He was later fielded for the Assembly polls by the BJP and won the elections multiple times. In 2011, he resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party owing to alleged humiliation meted out to his mentor and former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy. He was re-elected in the by elections and later floated a regional party, Badava Shramika Raitha Congress or BSR Congress. In 2014, he joined BJP again and won Lok Sabha elections from Bellary.

About Badami Constituency

Badami in Mysuru going to be the most interesting battle of Karnataka. Sreeramulu was pitted from Badami constituency in Mysuru against sitting chief minister K Siddaramaiah. Former PM HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) has fielded Hanamant Mavinamarad.

Badami Constutuency Assembly Election Result 2018

(This section will be updated on May 15)

Molakumu constituency

Fielded by JD(S), Patel GM Thippeswamy or Yattinahattygowdru is the current MLA from Molakalmuru. BJP has fielded B Sreeramulu, while Congress has pitted B Yogesh Babu in the elections.

Molakumu constituency election result 2018

This section will be updated