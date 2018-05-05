At Rs 152 cr, Karnataka becomes second top state in poll-related seizures

On Saturday, the Election Commission said cash and other goods worth over Rs 152 crore were seized in the past few days in the poll-bound Karnataka. (PTI)

In a dubious distinction with May 12 Assembly elections still a week away, Karnataka with over Rs 152 crore cash, illicit liquor and goods seizures has already become the second top state in the country in terms of such poll related confiscation. The southern state is the 22nd to go to polls for electing a new assembly since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with a cumulative seizure of Rs 193.29 crore recorded in 2017 assembly polls, according to Election Commission data. Karnataka just overtook Tamil Nadu where Rs 130.99 crore seizures were made in 2016 assembly.

On Saturday, the Election Commission said cash and other goods worth over Rs 152 crore were seized in the past few days in the poll-bound Karnataka. There is a possibility of more seizures before the May 12 polls as political parties are desperately trying to win over voters in the state. While Rs 67.27 crore in cash has been seized, law enforcement agencies have confiscated gold and silver worth more than Rs 43 crore from different parts of the state in the last few days. Liquor consignments worth Rs 23.36 crore have also been impounded.

The Income-Tax Department alone has seized Rs 20.43 crore in cash of the total amount recovered from the state. In 2013 assembly election, Election Commission data shows that Rs 14 crore worth seizures were made in the state.