Assertive Yeddyurappa gets Amit Shah’s stare: Son’s ticket row shows who’s in control in BJP

Through the decision, BJP national leadership sent a message to the former chief minister and others that they cannot take unilateral decisions

Bharatiya Janata Party’s denial of ticket to son of its chief ministerial candidate BS Yedurappa was intended to send a message from the top leadership to show who was in control in the party, The Indian Express has reported citing sources. Through the decision, BJP national leadership sent a message to the former chief minister and others that they cannot take unilateral decisions, some BJP insiders told IE.

They said that Yedyurappa is known to work in this manner and the party has to accept his decision. Surprisingly, former Karnataka chief minister’s son was in Varuna, the constituency in question, for the last two weeks and was even campaigning to strengthen his preassumed candidature. However, no formal confirmation had come from party chief Amit Shah’s side.

Yeddyurappa’s son, Vijayendra, was expected to take on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra from Varuna. However, Yeddyurappa himself announced that Vijayendra will not contest the elections. He said that a common party worker will be fielded from the Varuna constituency.

Yeddyurappa’s announcement, which came at a meeting organised by the party at Nanjanagudu, shocked his son’s supporters, who held large-scale protests, leading to lathi charge by police. “Vijayendra is not filing nomination today, a common man (party worker) will be fielded and he will be filing the nomination,” Yeddyurappa said. He urged

all BJP workers to support and bless that candidate and make him win.

Earlier, the battle for Mysuru’s Varuna assembly constituency was projected as a clash of titans between the sons of former and current chief ministers. As soon as Yeddyurappa left the stage after making the announcement, angry BJP workers vandalized the furniture. The workers even tried to stop Vijayendra, Yedyyurappa second son, and other party leaders’ cars to know the reason why he was denied the ticket.

Speaking to media, the Police said they had resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. CM Siddaramaiah, who has been fielded from neighboring Chamundeshwari and Badami, earlier served as an MLA from Varuna after it became a constituency in 2008 following delimitation. BY Raghavendra, the elder son of Yedyurappa, is the sitting member of the Karnataka Assembly from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.