Asking BJP to form Karnataka government would encourage horse trading, says Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan today described the Karnataka Assembly poll results as unexpected and claimed that the Congress expected to either win with a majority or emerge as the single largest party. Talking to PTI, Chavan said that giving the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, a chance to form the government would be “like encouraging horse trading”. He asserted that only a tie-up between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) could provide a stable government in Karnataka.

“What is surprising is that the Congress has a vote share that is 1.5 per cent higher than that of the BJP. It is apparent that this (Congress getting lesser seats despite a higher vote share) happened because of tactical understanding between certain political parties,” Chavan, who campaigned in Karnataka, said. Chavan explained that the BJP, in areas where it is weak, like those dominated by the Vokkaliga community, had decided to support JD(S) candidates (which has a strong voter base in the community) in such areas in order to defeat the Congress.

“This is tactical understanding. It is part of the game. Anyway, we accept the people’s verdict,” Chavan said, adding that the “ball was now in the Governor’s court”. “Only the JD(S) and Congress post poll alliance can provide a stable government in Karnataka. If BJP is given a chance to form the government, it would be like encouraging horse trading,” he claimed.