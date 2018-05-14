Anil H Lad, Bellary City constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Bellary City constituency Karnataka election result: Congress has kept faith in Anil H Lad in the key Bellary City constituency. The outcome of Bellary City constituency, irrespective of who wins between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will have a strong political significance. Polling for Karnataka election was held on May 12 and counting will take place on May 15. Bellary City has often hit the headlines thanks to Reddy Brothers who contested on BJP tickets. Lad is fighting a tough electoral battle against formidable mining baron G Somashekara Reddy. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had campaigned fr this constituency. He was seen sharing the stage with G Somashekhara Reddy at a Public rally.

Who is Anil H Lad?

Anil H Lad is a prominent leader and an incumbent Congress MLA. According to affidavits filed before the election shows, Lad is one of the richest candidates who has contested in this polls. Lad possessed Rs 288 crore. Lad was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2015 in connection with the illegal iron ore mining scam that was rampant in the Bellary region between 2008-11, according to reports. Lad had a mining company listed against his name. Lad was named in a Karnataka Lokayukta report for his alleged involvement in illegal mining.

Bellary City

Reports say, it would be difficult for Lad to defeat G Somashekara Reddy and clinch a crucial victory easily. Bellary falls in Hyderabad-Karnataka region where BJP has entrusted Reddy brothers with 22 Assembly seats. While, Somashekara Reddy is fighting in Bellarty City, brother Janardhan Reddy fought from Bellary rural. While BJP felt that this was their bets chance to challenge. Who win this crucial Bellary City?

Bellary City constituency Karnataka election result

