Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 LIVE: Twin early trends shocker for Congress, Siddaramaiah; BJP way ahead

Karnataka assembly election result LIVE: As per early trends, BJP looks set to emerge as the single largest party. Congress will end up way behind the majority mark.

Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 LIVE: The counting for Karnataka assembly elections started today. In a big surprise, early trends came as a shocker for chief minister Siddaramiah as he found himself trailing in both constituencies – Badami, Chamundeshwari. Around an hour after the start of the counting process, Siddaramaiah was still reported trailing votes in both seats. The BJP, as the exit polls suggested, was leading in around 105 seats. In the first hour of counting, the official Election Commission data show BJP leading in 24 constituencies and Congress leading in 13 seats. The JD(S) was leading in six seats.

9.55 am: In a shocker for the Congress, the BJP was seen leading in 105 out of 224 seats in Karnataka. The Congress was leading in only 60 seats, JD(S) in 48 seats. If the early trends get correct, the JD(S) would win more than what it had in 2013 polls.