‘Karma awaits you’: Rahul Gandhi replies to PM Modi’s attack at Rajiv Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark made on late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. In a tweet, the Congress president said that PM Modi should not project his inner beliefs about himself onto Rajiv Gandhi. "Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won\u2019t protect you. All my love and a huge hug," Gandhi tweeted. Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won\u2019t protect you. All my love and a huge hug. Rahul \u2014 Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2019 On Saturday, speaking at a rally at Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Rajiv Gandhi was called clean by his colleagues but his life ended as 'bhrashtachari no. 1' (corrupt number one). Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had responded to Modi's comments on Sunday saying that a person whose nationalism is pseudo and does politics by dividing people will never understand Rajiv Gandhi. "Those whose nationalism is pseudo and whose politics is based on dividing people will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifice for the nation," said Patel in a tweet. Those whose nationalism is pseudo and whose politics is based on dividing people will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifice for the nation \u2014 Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) May 5, 2019 Another Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also hit out at the Prime Minister. Chidambaram said, "'De mortuis nihil nisi bonum'. Of the dead, speaking nothing but the good. Has the PM heard of this ancient wisdom? Does any religion allow anyone to speak ill of the dead? The PM's remarks on former PM Rajiv Gandhi show the extent of his desperation and fear of defeat." 'De mortuis nihil nisi bonum' \u201c \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0902\u201d \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948? \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u091c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948? \u2014 P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 5, 2019 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the PM. Gandhi in a tweet saying that the people of Amethi will give a befitting reply to Modi. Priyanka also stated that Rajiv Gandhi had given his life for the people of Amethi. \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u092e\u093e\u0901\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0932 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0928\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0947\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0964 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0920\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0940\u0935 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0940\u0964 \u0939\u093e\u0901 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u2018\u092f\u0939 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0927\u094b\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e\u2019\u0964 \u2014 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 5, 2019 Amethi will vote on May 6 during the fifth phase polling of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Rahul Gandhi will be up against Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani.