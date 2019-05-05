‘Karma awaits you’: Rahul Gandhi replies to PM Modi’s attack at Rajiv Gandhi

Published: May 5, 2019 3:41:39 PM

On Saturday, speaking at a rally at Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Rajiv Gandhi was called clean by his colleagues but his life ended as corrupt number one.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark made on late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. In a tweet, the Congress president said that PM Modi should not project his inner beliefs about himself onto Rajiv Gandhi.

“Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug,” Gandhi tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had responded to Modi’s comments on Sunday saying that a person whose nationalism is pseudo and does politics by dividing people will never understand Rajiv Gandhi.

“Those whose nationalism is pseudo and whose politics is based on dividing people will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifice for the nation,” said Patel in a tweet.

Another Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also hit out at the Prime Minister. Chidambaram said, “‘De mortuis nihil nisi bonum’. Of the dead, speaking nothing but the good. Has the PM heard of this ancient wisdom? Does any religion allow anyone to speak ill of the dead? The PM’s remarks on former PM Rajiv Gandhi show the extent of his desperation and fear of defeat.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the PM. Gandhi in a tweet saying that the people of Amethi will give a befitting reply to Modi. Priyanka also stated that Rajiv Gandhi had given his life for the people of Amethi.

Amethi will vote on May 6 during the fifth phase polling of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Rahul Gandhi will be up against Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani.

