Kannauj election result: Can Dimple Yadav retain SP bastion in Uttar Pradesh?

Kannauj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: A seat traditionally held by the Samajwadi Party, Kannauj is one of the pocket boroughs of former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh. The SP patriarch had first won this seat in 1999 and then fielded his son Akhilesh Yadav who retained the SP bastion from 2000 to 2012. Akhilesh had to vacate this seat when he was elected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage Since then, Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav has represented this seat in the parliament. This will be her third Lok Sabha elections from Kannuaj. In 2012, Dimple Yadav was elected unopposed. But the next election held two years later wasn't a cakewalk for her as her victory margin stood at a paltry 20,000 votes. Dimple got 4,89,164 votes with 43.89 per cent vote share while BJP candidate Subrat Pathak secured 4,69,257 votes with a 42.11 per cent vote share. Interestingly, in this election, the SP witnessed over 1 per cent reduction in its vote share whereas the BJP recorded a 21.78 per cent jump. The saffron party has again fielded Pathak to challenge Dimple Yadav. While it is expected that Pathak will put up a tough fight, the coming together of the SP and BSP is likely to work in Dimple's favour. The Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting this election with Samajwadi Party. In the last election, the BSP had got over 11 per cent vote share. If SP succeeds in consolidating this vote share, Dimple would be far ahead in the race. The last time that the BJP won this seat was in 1996 when Chandra Bhushan Singh defeated SP leader Chhotey Singh Yadav by over 50,000 votes. Kannauj parliamentary seat has five assembly segments: Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj, Bidhuna, and Rasulabad. Except for Kannauj, the saffron party won all four assembly constituencies in the 2017 Assembly election. Kannauj assembly seat went to the Samajwadi Party. Kannauj went to polls in the fifth phase on May 6. Results will be declared on May 23.