Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination as Begusarai braces for fierce three-cornered contest

By: | Updated: April 9, 2019 3:02 PM

Kanhaiya Kumar's candidature from Begusarai had actually forced the RJD to call off its seat sharing deal with the CPI as it wanted to stay away from the student leader because of several controversies surrounding him.

CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar is fighting the election from Begusarai (Express photo/ File)

Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University students union president Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday filed nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai constituency in Bihar. Kanhaiya, who is contesting the poll on Party of India (CPI) ticket, is up against Union minister Giriraj Singh. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Tanveer Hassan from the constituency which once was considered to be a Left citadel.

Kanhaiya Kumar’s candidature from Begusarai had actually forced the RJD to call off its seat sharing deal with the CPI as it wanted to stay away from the student leader because of several controversies surrounding him. The RJD candidate will now be banking on division on votes between Giriraj Singh and Kanhaiya Kumar as both belong to the same Bhumihar caste.

The JNU scholar was arrested on charges of sedition in 2016 after anti-national slogans were raised during an event organised on campus to remember Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. The Delhi Police had in January this year filed a chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar and others for supporting the event.


On the other hand, Giriraj Singh’s candidature was also caught up in controversy after the minister expressed his displeasure over party’s decision to shift him from Nawada to Begusarai. The Nawada seat has gone to Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) as part of seat sharing deal between the BJP, JD-U and LJP.

Begusarai constituency – caste combination

Begusarai, known as Leningrad of Bihar, is dominated by the upper caste Bhumihar community with about 4.5 lakh population. Muslim, Yadav and Extremely Backward Castes form the other sizeable vote bank with 2.5 lakh, 80,000 and about 1 lakh voters respectively.

In 2014, BJP’s Bhola Prasad Singh defeated RJD’s Tanveer Hassan by over 60,000 votes.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination as Begusarai braces for fierce three-cornered contest
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition