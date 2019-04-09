Kamal Nath returns Modi’s ‘Bhrashth Nath’ jibe, reminds PM of Vyapam scam under BJP rule

By: | Published: April 9, 2019 2:25 PM

Kamal Nath said that the Income Tax raids at the properties linked to his OSD and kin are politically motivated and will yield no result.

Kamal Nath, Congress, Income Tax RaidsKamal Nath said that the Income Tax raids at the premises linked to his OSD are politically motivated.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling him ‘Bhrashth Nath’. The Congress leader said that the BJP government at the Centre is corrupt and sought to remind Modi about the Vyapam scam that unearthed during the erstwhile regime of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Nath also said that the raids conducted by the Income Tax department at the properties linked to his OSD and kin are politically motivated and will yield no result. “Rajnaitik drishti se jo karne ka prayas kiya ja raha hai usmein koi safal hone wala nahi hai (Whatever is happening is with a political view. Nobody will succeed in it),” he told ANI.

The Chief Minister’s Office alleged that the raids against the CM are an attempt to divert attention from corruption and scams that took place during Chouhan government in the state.

“Modi is scared and has forgotten the Vyapam Scam, e-tendering scam and several other such scams. Nothing will be found in the raids as it is a political attack,” Nath’s office said.

It further said that the accused Ashwini Sharma has already admitted his links to the BJP. Sharma is an associate of Praveen Kakkar who is OSD to Kamal Nath. “Modi government is self-corrupt and no one can accuse Kamal Nath who is a parliamentarian for the past 10 years. Even Kailash Vijaywargiya was aware of these raids as they sponsored by the BJP,” the CMO said.

On Tuesday, the Income Tax raids entered the third day in the Madhya Pradesh. The department has claimed that it has seized Rs 281 crore during the raids.

Nath’s reaction came after Modi in an exclusive interview with News 18 called him ‘Bhrasht Nath’.

“Bhrasht Nath could say anything, but it doesn’t matter. Action needs to be taken on scams and corruption. Scams were put in cold storage and we thought they should be probed. If the scams are surfacing, the people behind them should also come forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from Chhindwara Assembly seat for the upcoming by-polls to the constituency. His son Nakul also filed his nomination papers from Chhindwara parliamentary seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

