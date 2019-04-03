‘Kamal, Kamal, Kamal’: BJP gets its very own Gully Boy in new rapster Vineet Sharda – WATCH

By: | Published: April 3, 2019 11:03 AM

Some compared him to rapper Eminem while some such as former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti drew comparisons to the recent Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt film - Gully Boy.

vineet sharda, vineet sharda video, gully boy, meerut rally, BJP meerut candidate, rajendra agarwal, lord modi, ram mandir modi, ram rajya, kamal nath, kamal haassan, kamal ka phool(Image source: ANI/twitter)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vineet Sharda on Tuesday showed the world that an election rally doesn’t have to be all about rolling speeches. Sharda, who was campaigning for sitting MP and BJP candidate Rajendra Agrawal in Meerut, launched into a rap, repeating Kamal (lotus – BJP’s election symbol) at least 25 times in 10 seconds, completely owning the mic game a la Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy.

“Aapko sochna hoga ki kamal chahiye ya kya chahiye (you will have to think whether you want lotus or something else),” Sharda stated before launching into the chants of “kamal, kamal, kamal, kamal, kamal, kamal”.

Narendra Modi would be the incarnation of Lord Ram if people elected Rajendra Aggarwal for the third time in Lok Sabha elections,” Vineet Sharda said in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut where the voting will be held in the first phase of elections on April 11. The state will vote in seven phases, ending on May 19. The state of Uttar Pradesh is crucial for any party to win with its 80 seats at stake.

The video of the BJP leader, as expected, quickly went viral. However, as often is the case these days, the viral clip spawned numerous memes, jokes and funny spins on social media platforms. Some compared him to rapper Eminem while some such as former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti drew comparisons to the recent Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt film – Gully Boy.

These are some of the reactions on Twitter –

