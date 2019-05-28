Kamal Haasan’s political debut a flop – Why his next battle may be insurmountable

By: |
Published: May 28, 2019 5:49:30 PM

Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam lost all 38 parliamentary seats it contested in the recent Lok Sabha polls. But what is worrying in the verdict is that it couldn't even emerge as a serious challenger against the two regional satraps.

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth elections, Kamal Haasan seats, Kamal Haasan votes, Kamal Haasan party, Kamal Haasan election results, kamal haasan vote percentage, kamal haasan lok sabha resultsHaasan?s party Makkal Needhi Maiam, which was founded over a year ago, lost all 38 parliamentary seats it contested in the recent Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

South superstar Kamal Haasan has delivered a big flop on his political debut in Tamil Nadu. His political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, which was founded over a year ago, lost all 38 parliamentary seats it contested in the recent Lok Sabha polls. But what is worrying in the verdict is that it couldn’t even emerge as a serious challenger against the two regional satraps — DMK and AIADMK — who have traditionally changed hands to command power over the state’s polity for decades in Tamil Nadu.

In most of the constituencies, the MNM candidates came at fourth or fifth positions in terms of votes. Its total vote share in the state is a paltry 3.72 per cent which comes around 15.5 lakh votes in a total electorate of 4.2 crore. The party recorded its highest votes in the state in Coimbatore constituency where MIM vice president Dr. R Mahendran was contesting.

Even the best performing candidate of MIM, Mahendran, was nowhere close to the second best challenger Radhakrishnan CP of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mahendran got 1,44,808 votes with 11.6 per cent vote share whereas Radhakrishnan got 3,90,823 with 31.34 per cent vote share. However, the seat went to CPI(M) which secured 5,67,741 votes with over 45 per cent vote share.

The party’s worst figure came from Kanyakumari where Ebenezer J polled just 8,530 votes. With such performance, no party could ever expect to change the politics of a state anywhere in the country. Haasan may hope to better his performance in the assembly elections that will be held somewhere in 2021. However, he will have an even tougher battle as he will have to face another icon from his fraternity, Rajinikanth, who has already announced that he will be contesting on all the assembly seats.

Both are vying to emerge as the third alternative in the state where a void remains to be filled following the passing away of two political giants of DMK and AIADMK —Karunanidhi and Jayalalitha. While Haasan has already tested deep waters, Rajinikanth is yet to begin his political innings. With just a year and a half left for the assembly polls, the biggest worry for Haasan should be about racing past Superstar Rajini.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Kamal Haasan’s political debut a flop – Why his next battle may be insurmountable
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition