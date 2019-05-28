Kamal Haasan’s political debut a flop – Why his next battle may be insurmountable

South superstar Kamal Haasan has delivered a big flop on his political debut in Tamil Nadu. His political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, which was founded over a year ago, lost all 38 parliamentary seats it contested in the recent Lok Sabha polls. But what is worrying in the verdict is that it couldn't even emerge as a serious challenger against the two regional satraps \u2014 DMK and AIADMK \u2014 who have traditionally changed hands to command power over the state's polity for decades in Tamil Nadu. In most of the constituencies, the MNM candidates came at fourth or fifth positions in terms of votes. Its total vote share in the state is a paltry 3.72 per cent which comes around 15.5 lakh votes in a total electorate of 4.2 crore. The party recorded its highest votes in the state in Coimbatore constituency where MIM vice president Dr. R Mahendran was contesting. Even the best performing candidate of MIM, Mahendran, was nowhere close to the second best challenger Radhakrishnan CP of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mahendran got 1,44,808 votes with 11.6 per cent vote share whereas Radhakrishnan got 3,90,823 with 31.34 per cent vote share. However, the seat went to CPI(M) which secured 5,67,741 votes with over 45 per cent vote share. The party's worst figure came from Kanyakumari where Ebenezer J polled just 8,530 votes. With such performance, no party could ever expect to change the politics of a state anywhere in the country. Haasan may hope to better his performance in the assembly elections that will be held somewhere in 2021. However, he will have an even tougher battle as he will have to face another icon from his fraternity, Rajinikanth, who has already announced that he will be contesting on all the assembly seats. Both are vying to emerge as the third alternative in the state where a void remains to be filled following the passing away of two political giants of DMK and AIADMK \u2014Karunanidhi and Jayalalitha. While Haasan has already tested deep waters, Rajinikanth is yet to begin his political innings. With just a year and a half left for the assembly polls, the biggest worry for Haasan should be about racing past Superstar Rajini.