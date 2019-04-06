Kalyan Singh, Niti Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar have no right to be in office after EC’s indictment: Chidambaram

By: | Updated: April 6, 2019 4:53 PM

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday said Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh and Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar have no right to remain in office after their indictment by the Election Commission for poll code violation.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday said Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh and Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar have no right to remain in office after their indictment by the Election Commission for poll code violation. The former finance minister’s tweet demanding the resignations of Singh and Kumar came after the EC pointed to model code of conduct violations by the two.

On Friday, the EC expressed “displeasure” over the NITI Aayog vice chairman’s remarks against the Congress’ proposed minimum income scheme ‘NYAY’. Before that, the poll panel had on Monday concluded that Singh’s remarks supporting the return of Narendra Modi as prime minister were violative of the model code.

“Governor Kalyan Singh and Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar must resign immediately. After the indictment by the Election Commission, they have no right to remain in office,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Kalyan Singh, Niti Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar have no right to be in office after EC’s indictment: Chidambaram
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition