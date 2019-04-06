Kalyan Singh, Niti Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar have no right to be in office after EC’s indictment: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday said Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh and Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar have no right to remain in office after their indictment by the Election Commission for poll code violation. The former finance minister’s tweet demanding the resignations of Singh and Kumar came after the EC pointed to model code of conduct violations by the two.

On Friday, the EC expressed “displeasure” over the NITI Aayog vice chairman’s remarks against the Congress’ proposed minimum income scheme ‘NYAY’. Before that, the poll panel had on Monday concluded that Singh’s remarks supporting the return of Narendra Modi as prime minister were violative of the model code.

“Governor Kalyan Singh and Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar must resign immediately. After the indictment by the Election Commission, they have no right to remain in office,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.