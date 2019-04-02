Kalyan Singh in thick soup! EC finds Rajasthan Governor violated model code of conduct by seeking second term for PM Modi

By: | Published: April 2, 2019 8:51 AM

Singh, 87, a firebrand BJP leader, was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan in September 2014. He was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6 in 1992.

The Election Commission of India has found that Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh’s remark appealing to the voters that Narendra Modi be given a second term as Prime Minister was in violation of the model code of conduct, a report in The Indian Express said. It said that the poll body will write to President Ram Nath Kovind to bring the development to his notice.

Last month, Kalyan Singh stoked a massive controversy when he referred to himself as a BJP worker and said that everyone wants Narendra Modi to win and that his win was necessary for the country.

“We are all BJP workers, so we will want the BJP to win. Everyone will want Modi to become PM again. Modi becoming PM is necessary for the nation and society,” he had told reporters in Aligarh on March 23.

Singh’s remark had invited sharp criticism from opposition leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and hid deputy Sachin Pilot asking him to maintain the dignity of the Governor’s office.

The Election Commission then took note of Singh’s remark and sought a factual report from the UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The CEO in his report said that the Governor violated the model code of conduct by seeking another term for PM Narendra Modi.

The last time a Governor was found guilty of poll norms violation was in the nineties when Gulsher Ahmad, then Governor of Himchal Pradesh, had campaigned for his son Sayeed Ahmed in Madhya Pradesh. Gulsher even resigned from the post after the Election Commission expressed displeasure over the use of his office machinery for election campaigning.

Singh, 87, a firebrand BJP leader, was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan in September 2014. He was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6 in 1992.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Kalyan Singh in thick soup! EC finds Rajasthan Governor violated model code of conduct by seeking second term for PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition