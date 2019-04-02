Kalyan Singh in thick soup! EC finds Rajasthan Governor violated model code of conduct by seeking second term for PM Modi

The Election Commission of India has found that Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh’s remark appealing to the voters that Narendra Modi be given a second term as Prime Minister was in violation of the model code of conduct, a report in The Indian Express said. It said that the poll body will write to President Ram Nath Kovind to bring the development to his notice.

Last month, Kalyan Singh stoked a massive controversy when he referred to himself as a BJP worker and said that everyone wants Narendra Modi to win and that his win was necessary for the country.

“We are all BJP workers, so we will want the BJP to win. Everyone will want Modi to become PM again. Modi becoming PM is necessary for the nation and society,” he had told reporters in Aligarh on March 23.

Singh’s remark had invited sharp criticism from opposition leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and hid deputy Sachin Pilot asking him to maintain the dignity of the Governor’s office.

The Election Commission then took note of Singh’s remark and sought a factual report from the UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The CEO in his report said that the Governor violated the model code of conduct by seeking another term for PM Narendra Modi.

The last time a Governor was found guilty of poll norms violation was in the nineties when Gulsher Ahmad, then Governor of Himchal Pradesh, had campaigned for his son Sayeed Ahmed in Madhya Pradesh. Gulsher even resigned from the post after the Election Commission expressed displeasure over the use of his office machinery for election campaigning.

Singh, 87, a firebrand BJP leader, was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan in September 2014. He was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6 in 1992.