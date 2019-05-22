Kairana Lok Sabha election result: Mahagathbandhan candidate Tabassum Hasan in tough contest against BJP

Published: May 22, 2019 2:22:44 PM

Tabassum Hasan is contesting the seat from BSP ticket under Mahagathbandhan. and is pitted against BJP's Pradeep Chaudhary and Congress candidate Harendra Singh Malik in these elections.

Kairana lok sabha bypolls, Kairana by election result, Kairana lok sabha chunav, Kairana lok sabha candidate 2019, Kairana by election results, Kairana election result date, Kairana poll result, Kairana lok sabha bjp candidate 2019, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha elections exit polls, lok sabha chunavJayant Chaudhary(left) with Begum Tabassum Hasan (center) and RLD chief Ajit Singh. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Kairana election result 2019: Kairana Lok Sabha constituency in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh had virtually assumed the dimension of a strategic player in the run up to the 2019 general elections after the 2018 by-election. The constituency first made the experiment of the possibility of a grand alliance in UP a success when RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan, supported by SP and BSP, won the seat by a margin of 50,000 votes in 2018 by-poll.

Now, in the 2019 general elections, Congress is a missing partner in the alliance and RLD has entered into an alliance with SP-BSP. Tabassum Hasan is contesting the seat from BSP ticket under Mahagathbandhan. Hasan is pitted against BJP’s Pradeep Chaudhary and Congress candidate Harendra Singh Malik in these elections. Hasan won the seat in 2009 Lok Sabha elections on a BSP ticket. Before her, RLD candidates won the seat in 1999 and 2004 general elections.

Kairana is one of the 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. In 2014 general elections, Kairana had 1,531,755 registered voters, out of which 840,623 were male and 691,132 female. The constituency had seen a voter turnout of 73.08 per cent in the 2014 polls. BJP candidate Hukum Singh managed to win the seat with a margin of 236,828 (50.54 per cent vote share). His death in February 2018 mandated the bypoll in the constituency. Kairana by-election saw the swing of votes in favour of the grand alliance and its candidate Tabassum Hasan won the seat with 51.26 per cent vote share against the BJP candidate Mriganka Singh.

Earlier, in June 2016, former MP Hukum Singh had alleged that there had been a mass exodus of Hindus from Kairana. He alleged that the mass exodus of Hindus was due to bad law and order situation in Kairana under the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government in the state. However, the BJP later retracted from its previous position and said that the alleged Hindu exodus had not taken place.

Lok Sabha elections
