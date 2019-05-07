Jobs in demand in India: Bullet-proofing experts, political slogan writers win big in Lok Sabha polls

Businesses offering image makeovers, political slogan writers and experts in bullet-proofing vehicles are in high demand in India, and they have a short window to make some fast money before the country\u2019s marathon voting season draws to a close. The world\u2019s biggest election, in which about 900 million citizens cast their votes in seven phases, has created opportunities for a range of businesses. It also means a significant rise in election spending, making it the costliest poll on earth. Expenditure is set to rise 40 percent to $7 billion, according to Centre for Media Studies, a New Delhi-based think tank. Also read:\u00a0Setback for Opposition: Supreme Court rejects plea by 21 parties on increasing VVPAT verification from 5% to 50% As politicians lock horns, Sunchit Sobti, director of Laggar Industries Ltd., and his 70 staff are working overtime to fulfill orders from clients to customize vehicles with armor-plating that will withstand gunfire and grenade attacks while providing a comfortable ride on the campaign trail. \u201cWe are getting a lot of orders,\u201d said Sobti, whose Punjab-based firm installs engine firewalls, fuel protection systems and run-flat-tires along with armoring in vehicles. \u201cSo far, we have armored 30 to 35 vehicles during this election and it\u2019s a good number.\u2019\u2019 The transformation could cost anywhere between 600,000 rupees ($8,650) to 4 million rupees. \u201cIt takes two-to-three months to armor and customize a vehicle,\u2019\u2019 Sobti said. Image Makers Saints Art, a strategic consultancy firm, also has its hands full. It conducts demographic analysis and identifies target audiences and issues. The company creates profiles, handles politicians\u2019 social media accounts, writes speeches and grooms candidates on the importance of making eye contact, said Sudhanshu Rai, founder and chief strategist at communication firm Saints Art. He would not reveal the firm\u2019s clients. \u201cEvery image is carefully crafted,\u201d said Rai. \u201cIt depends on the objective the client has. If he wants to portray himself as an educated politician, all publicity material will be designed that way.\u2019\u2019 Media organizations also hire companies to improve election coverage. \u201cWe are advising them by analyzing everything on social media platforms - how are Twitter hashtags trending, what is the public sentiment on a topic, how are different parts of the country reacting to a particular news,\u2019\u2019 said Amarpreet Kalkat, co-founder of Frrole, a company specializing in analyzing social media data. Status Symbols Helicopters - a status symbol for some politicians - are also in high demand. But this luxury does not come cheap. The companies charge 150,000 rupees per hour for single engine helicopters and 250,000 rupees for twin engine ones, said Mark Martin, founder of Martin Consulting. Business jets are even more expensive - as much as 460,000 rupees per hour - said Martin, who advises the Business Aircraft Operators Association, the main lobby group for the industry. \u201cElections are a brisk business time for agencies,\u2019\u2019 said Raaj Hiremath, managing director of Ushak Kaal Communications Ltd. and chief executive of Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt. "In terms of volumes, the advertisement business is around 25 billion rupees for this year\u2019s election. And some 20 to 25 agencies must be working with political parties.\u2019\u2019 But not everyone is smiling. As the campaign shifts away from traditional forms of advertising - such as flags, posters, garlands, caps, badges and t-shirts - onto social media, some businesses have become less lucrative. Madan Lal, who works in the New Delhi-based Bharat Trading Company that sells campaign material said there\u2019s usually high hopes of a decent profit during election season. "This time we have been unable to even recover our costs."