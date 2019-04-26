‘Joblessness, corruption, angry youth’: Rahul Gandhi lists 3 reasons why NDA government will fall

With three phases of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections over, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is quite confident that the UPA led by his party will come out victorious on May 23 and will form the government. In an interview to Navbharat Times, Rahul said that the nation is upset with the BJP-led NDA government and wants change. Rahul listed out three reasons why the people are upset with the government and will lead to the fall of Modi's rule at the Centre. Joblessness, angry youth and corruption, he said, are the biggest failures of the government. Hitting out at PM Modi, Rahul said while lack of jobs is at its peak, the prime minister does not talk about it. Corruption, including Rafale deal, goes to the door of PM and the people of the country are turning their back against the Modi government, he added. Asked who will be PM if UPA comes to power, the Congress president said it will be decided post-May 23 results as discussions will be held with other UPA partners as well as other Opposition parties, as the decision will be taken keeping voice of the people in mind. When pointed out that Congress might have to depend on regional parties as they are main contenders against BJP in several states, Gandhi said, \u201cOur alliance have been formed on the basis of the same ideology. We have the same vision. While respecting like-minded parties, we see coalition politics as the politics of cooperation. The party is ready for an alliance with all parties with similar ideologies." Also read: Modi believes in ruling India by keeping people in state of fear: Chidambaram Hitting out at PM Modi on the Rafale deal, he said, \u201cIt is a fact that PM Narendra Modi compromised with national security by awarding Rs 30,000 crore contract to his friend Anil Ambani. Have no doubt of Narendra Modi's involvement in corruption. Otherwise wouldn't have raised the issue so strongly. A report published in a newspaper proves that the PM was conducting a parallel negotiation on Rafale deal. A former French president has also claimed that it was PM Modi who put pressure to include Anil Ambani in the contract.\u201d Gandhi further said that if the UPA comes to power, the government will probe the deal and will take action against those found guilty.