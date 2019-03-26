Job opportunities biggest issue for voters this Lok Sabha election, finds ADR survey; here’s how Modi govt fared

ADR survey says Modi government’s performance below average

A survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has said that voters feel Modi government’s performance was below average in last five years in various sectors. The survey, released by the watchdog on Monday, said that government’s performance was worst in the area of creating new employment opportunities.

“This evidently indicates that the voters are unsatisfied with the government’s performance. The government needs to prioritise and invest more particularly in these sectors,” it said.

“On better employment opportunities, which is the top priority among voters, the performance of the government has been rated as one of the worst (2.15 on a scale of 5),” the finding shows.

The survey was conducted between October 2018 and December 2018 across. A total of 2,73,484 people participated in the survey which covered all the 543 constituencies, seeking views of public on various governance issues.

On the better healthcare and drinking water issues, the participants again rated the government below average. They said that these issues were on the top of the voters’ priorities than issues like agriculture, terrorism and strong defence.

“It is quite clear from the top 10 voters’ priorities that Indian voters’ prioritise — employment and basic amenities (such as healthcare, drinking water, better roads) — lie above all governance issues (including terrorism and strong defence/military),” it said.

Better roads and better public transport figured at the fourth and fifth spot in the priorities ratings of the 31 listed voters’ priorities. Public again said that government needs to strengthen the road network and improve the public transport system to ease the movement. They said that government’s work in last five-year was below average in these sector.

Interestingly, the agriculture related issues figure at the bottom of all India top 10 voters’ priorities.