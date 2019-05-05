Jignesh Mevani, Prakash Raj to campaign for AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi

Published: May 5, 2019

The AAP candidate is locked in a three-way fight with BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and Kannada actor Prakash Raj will campaign for AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi on Sunday, a party statement said.

Kafeel Khan, whose name surfaced in the death case of 63 children at Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College, will also be campaigning for the party candidate. The AAP claimed Khan was hailed as a “hero” for arranging jumbo oxygen cylinders to save dying kids.

Actor Prakash Raj, who had announced his support for all AAP candidates in Delhi, will campaign in the East Delhi constituency on Sunday, it said.

Personalities like Yashwant Sinha, Javed Jaffery, Gul Panag, Rajmohan Gandhi, Admiral Ramdas and Omar Abdullah have already given a thumbs-up to Atishi.

The AAP candidate is locked in a three-way fight with BJP’s Gautam Gambhir and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12. The results will be declared on May 23.

