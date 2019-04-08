Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti see red over BJP move to scrap Article 35A, Article 370

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s promise to scrap Article 35A and Article 370 if it comes to power has left leaders in the Kashnmir valley fuming. National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have both challenged the move, hitting out at the BJP for making such a promise in its manifesto.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah challenged the BJP to scrap Article 370 nd Article 35A, saying that annulment of both articles was not possible. He added that the step will lead to no other option but Kashmir’s separation from rest of the country.

“Bahar se laenge, basaenge,hum sote rahenge? Hum iska muqabala karenge, 370 ko kaise khatam karoge? Allah ki kasam kehta hun,Allah ko yahi manzoor hoga, hum inse azad ho jayen. Karen hum bhi dekhte hain. Dekhta hun phir kon inka jhanda khada karne ke liye taiyar hoga. (They will bring people from outside and we will keep quiet? We will fight against any step to annul Article 370. God willing there willl be separation. Let’s see how they do it. Will see who will be ready to hoist their flag).

Abdullah’s statement comes on a day when the BJP came out with its manifesto for the upcoming polls. Among a number of promises, the saffron party has proposed the annulment of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Launching an attack on PM Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, he suggested that they speak a few words of love for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. “Yes, we are a Muslim majority state and there is no doubt about that. Try as much as you want but you can’t change it. You think by removing Article 35A, you will usurp our rights. Will we take this lying down? We will fight it,” he further said as per PTI.

Seconding his views, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Beware fellow hindustanis. Your certificate of patriotism will be issued only if you have a communal and anti-minority mindset. Otherwise, you will be consigned to the tukde tukde gang”.

#WATCH F Abdullah: Bahar se laenge, basaenge,hum sote rahenge?Hum iska muqabala karenge,370 ko kaise khatam karoge?Allah ki kasam kehta hun,Allah ko yahi manzoor hoga,hum inse azad ho jayen.Karen hum bhi dekhte hain.Dekhta hun phir kon inka jhanda khada karne ke liye taiyar hoga. pic.twitter.com/hrxoh9ECOY — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

“Why waste time in court. Wait for BJP to scrap Article 370. It will automatically debar us from fighting elections since the Indian constitution won’t be applicable to J&K anymore. Na samjho gay tou mit jaouge aye Hindustan walo. Tumhari dastaan tak bhi na hogi dastaano main,” she added in another tweet.