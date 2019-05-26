Jagan Mohan was ready to support BJP — Here’s why

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 26, 2019 5:10:27 PM

In the assembly election, Jagan Mohan's party swept the state by winning 151 out of the total of 175 seats.

jagan mohan reddy andhra pradeshJagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi on Sunday in the national capital. (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate and YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was in the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that if the BJP had got less than 250 seats, he would have extended his support to the saffron party only on the condition of special status to Andhra Pradesh. However, the BJP doesn’t need us because they have got the majority on their own, he added.

After meeting the Prime Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing the media said: “The situation would have been different had they (BJP) won just 250 seats. We would have then supported the BJP only after they signed the Special Category Status document.”

He further said that if the BJP would have been limited to 250 seats, we would not have had to depend so much on the central government. “But now, they don’t need us. We did what we could do and told him (Prime Minister) of our situation,” Reddy added.

In the recently concluded general elections, the BJP-led NDA under Prime Minister Modi bagged 353 out of 542 seats. The BJP alone got 303 seats, crossing 272-mark required to form the government in the centre. Reddy today met the Prime Minister and discussed with him about his demand for the special status to Andhra Pradesh.

“Today was the first meeting with the Prime Minister. I will probably meet him maybe 30, 40, 50 times over the next five years. I’ll make it a point to remind him every time, of Special Category Status…As long as we keep reminding, things will change,” YSRCP said. In the assembly election, Jagan Mohan’s party swept the state by winning 151 out of the total of 175 seats. Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP was reduced to just 23 seats from 117 in 2014.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Jagan Mohan was ready to support BJP — Here’s why
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition