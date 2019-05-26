Jagan Mohan was ready to support BJP — Here’s why

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate and YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was in the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that if the BJP had got less than 250 seats, he would have extended his support to the saffron party only on the condition of special status to Andhra Pradesh. However, the BJP doesn't need us because they have got the majority on their own, he added. After meeting the Prime Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing the media said: "The situation would have been different had they (BJP) won just 250 seats. We would have then supported the BJP only after they signed the Special Category Status document." He further said that if the BJP would have been limited to 250 seats, we would not have had to depend so much on the central government. "But now, they don't need us. We did what we could do and told him (Prime Minister) of our situation," Reddy added. In the recently concluded general elections, the BJP-led NDA under Prime Minister Modi bagged 353 out of 542 seats. The BJP alone got 303 seats, crossing 272-mark required to form the government in the centre. Reddy today met the Prime Minister and discussed with him about his demand for the special status to Andhra Pradesh. "Today was the first meeting with the Prime Minister. I will probably meet him maybe 30, 40, 50 times over the next five years. I'll make it a point to remind him every time, of Special Category Status.As long as we keep reminding, things will change," YSRCP said. In the assembly election, Jagan Mohan's party swept the state by winning 151 out of the total of 175 seats. Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP was reduced to just 23 seats from 117 in 2014.