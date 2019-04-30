Jadavpur candidate Anupam Hazra meets TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in Birbhum, BJP serves showcause notice

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to its Jadavpur nominee Anupam Hazra, asking him to issue a clarification on his meeting with Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Monday at Birbhum. Hazra was a Trinamool Congress leader but he quit the party and joined the BJP recently. The BJP fielded him from Jadavpur. Hazra's meeting with Anubrata at Birbhum fueled speculations that he may be considering a return to the TMC fold, leaving the BJP red-faced which is eyeing at least 22 seats from West Bengal's quota of 42. According to reports, the two had met over lunch on Monday and discussed the current state of politics. The meeting between Hazra and Mondal embarrassed the BJP on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that at least 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in touch with him and will desert Mamata Banerjee after the results of the Lok Sabha election. "Didi, on 23 May, the day of results, the lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you and run. Even today, Didi, 40 of your MLAs are in contact with me," he told a crowd on Monday while addressing a rally in Serampore near Kolkata. A report in The Indian Express said that Hazra visited Mondal at his office in Birbhum in the afternoon. The two shook hands and hugged each other. They later ate lunch together at the TMC office. Speaking to reporters, Mondal said that it was Hazra's mistake to quit the TMC and join the BJP. He claimed that if Hazra accepts his mistake, Mamata Banerjee will make him a Rajya Sabha MP. Mondal added that Hazra is a voter of Birbhum and a local boy. When Hazra was asked about his purpose of visit, he replied that Mondal is his uncle. The BJP leader said that he had called Mondal recently when the latter lost his mother. Hazra noted that since he had come to Birbhum to cast his vote, he thought to meet Mondal personally and console him. When reporters asked Hazra was he considering returning to TMC, he replied 'time will tell'. Hazra is an outgoing Trinamool Congress MP from Bolpur. He was expelled by the TMC in January for indulging in anti-party activities. He joined the BJP in March. When BJP's Bengal unit leadership learnt about the meeting between Hazra and Mondal, it was left embarrassed. Party's state unit chief Dilip Ghosh, however, said that it was just a courtesy visit.