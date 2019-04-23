It’s not just Sunny Deol: Here’s a list of celebrities who joined BJP this year



Sunny Deol today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, making an official entry into the league of celebrities who took the political plunge. By joining the BJP, Deol follows into the footsteps of his father Dharmendra and stepmother Hema Malini.

However, in a country where cricket, cinema and politics are no less than religions in themselves, mixing of any of the two is almost a natural course of action.

With the crucial Lok Sabha elections underway, political parties are looking to cash in on star power. Last month, actors such as Urmila Matdokar and Shilpa Shinde joined the Congress and the trend continues with other political parties too. This being an election year, the BJP too has seen several high-profile entries by celebrities.

Here are the celebrities who joined the BJP ahead of elections:

Isha Koppikar