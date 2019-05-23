title-bar

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates dear friend Narendra Modi on election victory

Published: May 23, 2019 2:47:43 PM

The personal chemistry between the two leaders has been widely discussed in the media in both India and Israel.

"Greetings from the depth of my heart dear friend on your impressive victory in the elections," Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew and Hindi.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday became the first world leader to congratulate his counterpart Narendra Modi for scripting an “impressive victory” in the general elections and vowed to strengthen their “great friendship” as well as bilateral ties. Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 292 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 51, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

“Greetings from the depth of my heart dear friend on your impressive victory in the elections,” Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew and Hindi.”The election results are a re-approval of your leadership and the way you lead the world’s greatest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and India and Israel and lead it to new heights,” he tweeted.

The personal chemistry between the two leaders has been widely discussed in the media in both India and Israel. Netanyahu visited India in January 2018 while Prime Minister Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to tour the Jewish state, where Netanyahu received him at the airport. A picture of two of them strolling barefoot at the Olga beach in northern Israel during Modi’s visit to the country in 2017 created waves with talks of ‘bromance’ in Israel.

