ISIS would enter West Bengal if Mamata Banerjee comes back to power: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that Islamic State (ISIS) would enter West Bengal if chief minister Mamata Banerjee came back to power. He also said that West Bengal would become like Jammu and Kashmir. "If Mamata ji stays, Islamic State (ISIS) can enter West Bengal anytime. It will become like Jammu and Kashmir. It is because of her appeasement politics that people related to terror activities have made their base in the border-states and ISIS threat is a proof of that," Vijayvargiya said while speaking to reporters. He was probably hinting at rising communal tensions under Mamata's watch. The BJP has been accusing Mamata Banerjee of being sympathetic to Muslims coming from across the border such as Bangladesh and Myanmar. Earlier, BJP President Amit Shah said that Mamata was protecting Bangladesh infiltrators. He also said that the WB chief minister was opposing NRC in Assam due to 'vote-bank politics'. Addressing a rally, Amit Shah said that Mamata Banerjee protested against Bangladeshi infiltrators in 2015, but she did that because they were Left's vote bank. "Now these Bangladeshis are TMC's vote bank and therefore she is against the NRC," he added. The BJP president asked that Mamata and Congress leaders should specify whether they wanted to protect the country or not. "I want to ask you (people), aren't Bangladeshi infiltrators a threat to India? Shouldn't we drag them out? We are members of the BJP. For us, the country comes first, and not vote bank politics," he said. Polling for the 42 seats of West Bengal has already begun. In the first three phases, 10 seats went for voting but it was largely marred by violence and EVMs glitches. In the fourth phase, 8 seats will go to polls. In 2014, the TMC had won 38 seats, while BJP got two seats.