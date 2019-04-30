Is Rahul Gandhi a British citizen? MHA notice to Congress president on Subramanian Swamy’s complaint

The Home ministry has issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over a complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy regarding his citizenship. Swamy, in his complaint had alleged that Rahul is a British citizen. As per Swamy's complaint, Backops Limited, a company registered in Britain in 2003, had in its annual returns filed in 2005 and 2006 declared Rahul as a British citizen. The ministry has asked Rahul to explain the factual position on the matter within 14 days. The MHA notice, signed by BC Joshi, Director (Citizenship), refers to Swamy's claim in his complaint that Rahul is a British citizen. Swamy said that Backops Limited, a company registered in Britain in 2003 had in its annual returns filed in 2005 and 2006 declared Rahul as a British citizen. The note also said that the company's documents mentioned that Rahul was one of its Directors and also a Secretary. "It has been further brought out in the complaint that in the Company's Annual Returns filed on 10\/10\/2005 and 31\/10\/2006, your date of birth has been given as 19\/06\/1970 and that you had declared your nationality as British. Further, in the Dissolution application dated 17\/02\/2009 of the above referred company, your nationality has been mentioned as British," the MHA notice reads. "You are requested to intimate the factual position in the matter to this Ministry within a fortnight of the receipt of this communication," the MHA notice said. The MHA notice also mentioned the registered address of the company as 51 Southgate Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9EH. Meanwhile, the Congress has reacted strongly to the notice saying BJP is doing this out of frustration as it is eyeing an imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. "Rahul Gandhi is a Indian citizen by birth and will remain a citizen of India," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said. The development comes in the midst of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is set to raise the issue of Rahul Gandhi's nationalist to train guns on the Congress party.