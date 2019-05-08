Indore election result 2019: Can BJP retain Sumitra Mahajan’s pocket borough?

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 12:55:17 PM

Indore Lok Sabha election result: BJP's Sumitra Mahajan has represented Indore in Lok Sabha for a record eight terms. However, she is not contesting the poll this year.

Indore election result live, indore result live, sumitra mahajanSumitra Mahajan has represented Indore for a record eight times. (File Photo)

Indore Lok Sabha election result 2019: The Indore Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh has been the fortress of senior BJP leader and Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament Sumitra Mahajan since 1989. She has represented the constituency in Lok Sabha 8 times – in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998,1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. This time, however, the 76-year old decided not to contest polls and the BJP handed the ticket to Shankar Lalwani. He is up against Congress’ Pankaj Sanghvi and BSP’s Deepchan Ahirwal.

In the Lok Sabha election 2014, Mahajan got better of her nearest rival Congress’ Satyanarayan Patel by a margin of 4,66,901 votes. While she polled 8,54, 972 votes, Patel got 3,88,071 votes. AAP’s Anil Trivedi was a distant third with a meagre 35,169 votes.
In 2014, Mahajan‘s winning record was much higher compared to 2009, when she managed to defeat the same Congress candidate by a margin of 11,480 votes. While she received 3,88,662 votes, Patel got 3,77,182 votes. This time, Congress perhaps decided to go with Sanghvi as he narrowly missed the train in 1998, where he lost to Mahajan by a margin of 49,852 votes.
Indore has eight Assembly segments, viz., Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau and Sanwer. In 2014, the total number voters in the constituency were 2,15,303. While male voters were 1,106,461, female voters were 1,008,842.
The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections dates are between April 11 to May 19, with results to be announced on My 23 across the country. It remains to be seen whether BJP manages to retain Mahajan’s fortress or do the Congress or other party candidates are able to win it. Mahajan’s decision not to contest polls, though voluntary, was triggered by an apparent snub by the party leadership. Mahajan even went to the extent of staying away from PM Narendra Modi’s key campaign events and is also believed to have been denied an audience over the party’s delay in deciding the candidature from Indore Lok Sabha constituency.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Indore election result 2019: Can BJP retain Sumitra Mahajan’s pocket borough?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition