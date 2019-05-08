Indore election result 2019: Can BJP retain Sumitra Mahajan’s pocket borough?

Indore Lok Sabha election result 2019: The Indore Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh has been the fortress of senior BJP leader and Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament Sumitra Mahajan since 1989. She has represented the constituency in Lok Sabha 8 times - in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998,1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. This time, however, the 76-year old decided not to contest polls and the BJP\u00a0handed the ticket to Shankar Lalwani. He is up against Congress\u2019 Pankaj Sanghvi and BSP\u2019s Deepchan Ahirwal. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage In the Lok Sabha election 2014, Mahajan got better of her nearest rival Congress\u2019 Satyanarayan Patel by a margin of 4,66,901 votes. While she polled 8,54, 972 votes, Patel got 3,88,071 votes. AAP\u2019s Anil Trivedi was a distant third with a meagre 35,169 votes. In 2014, Mahajan\u2018s winning record was much higher compared to 2009, when she managed to defeat the same Congress candidate by a margin of 11,480 votes. While she received 3,88,662 votes, Patel got 3,77,182 votes. This time, Congress perhaps decided to go with Sanghvi as he narrowly missed the train in 1998, where he lost to Mahajan by a margin of 49,852 votes. Indore has eight Assembly segments, viz., Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau and Sanwer. In 2014, the total number voters in the constituency were 2,15,303. While male voters were 1,106,461, female voters were 1,008,842. The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections dates are between April 11 to May 19, with results to be announced on My 23 across the country. It remains to be seen whether BJP manages to retain Mahajan\u2019s fortress or do the Congress or other party candidates are able to win it. Mahajan's decision not to contest polls, though voluntary, was triggered by an apparent snub by the party leadership. Mahajan even went to the extent of staying away from PM Narendra Modi's key campaign events and is also believed to have been denied an audience over the party's delay in deciding the candidature from Indore Lok Sabha constituency.