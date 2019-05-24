title-bar

Indian-Americans rejoice Lok Sabha election results; say Modi’s victory reflection of emergence of ‘New India’

Updated: May 24, 2019 3:42:07 PM

Under Modi, India would soon be among the world's most powerful countries and top three global economies, USINPAC, a bi-partisan organisation that is the voice of over 3.2 million Indian-Americans, said in a statement.

The massive election victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party is a reflection of the emergence of ‘New India’ and will help boost the India-US alliance, Indian-Americans and bi-partisan organisations said. Modi’s first term as Prime Minister has set a high bar of leadership and governance, President of The American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani said.

“By re-electing the BJP and the NDA, the people of India have endorsed the good governance of Prime Minister Modi, his developmental policy based on ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas’ and his strong national security policy which has zero tolerance to terrorism,” he said in a statement. He said that the re-election of the Indian leader with a strong mandate is a reflection of the emergence of ‘New India’.

India has become a bright spot of global economy and a world power that can no longer be ignored, he said. “In the next five years Prime Minister Narendra Modi would fast track India’s development,” he said. Under Modi, India would soon be among the world’s most powerful countries and top three global economies, USINPAC, a bi-partisan organisation that is the voice of over 3.2 million Indian-Americans, said in a statement.

“He hit it out of the park,” Sanjay Puri, Chairman of USINPAC, said adding that “This time, we call upon the world to take note of the shift taking place under Modi’s leadership. Modi is a transformative, once in a lifetime leader, with clear views about security, the economy, and foreign policy. India is strong. India won’t be sidelined.”

During Modi’s second term as Prime Minister, Puri said USINPAC will be advocating in the US Congress for greater attention to be placed on the US-India relationship. “It is time to rethink US-India engagement and to build a stronger alliance between our nations,” he said.
“We will be working to elevate the relationship to see that it becomes a pinnacle and priority of US foreign policy,” he said.

The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP)-USA congratulated Modi, Party President Amit Shah, BJP leaders and millions of BJP volunteers who toiled hard for this stupendous victory. The group said that the Indian voters have stamped their approval for continuing the all-round development with pro-poor, pro-farmer, and pro-business policies of Modi government. “The voters have out rightly rejected the unholy alliance of selfish regional leaders and the Congress Party,” it said.

OFBJP President Krishna Reddy Anugula said the NDA government has provided basic amenities like toilets, electricity, gas cylinders etc. in the last five years. “During next 5 years, NDA govt is going to take India to the next level with the proposed investments in infrastructure, health care, and farming sectors,” he said.

