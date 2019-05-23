title-bar

India wins yet again, tweets PM Modi as BJP storms to power again with brute majority

Published: May 23, 2019 3:28:47 PM

The BJP on Thursday appeared to be heading for a second term in office with a spectacular win in the Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has taken the comfortable lead on over 295 seats and the NDA is leading on over 340 seats.

India wins yet again, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet on Thursday afternoon as Election Commission trends showed an easy win for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections. In his message to the countrymen, the Prime Minister vowed that together with everyone, a strong and inclusive nation will be built. He said that the results are an attestation of his government’s ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’ policy.

” With all+ development for all+ everybody’s confidence = victorious India. Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat,” his tweet reads.

The BJP on Thursday appeared to be heading for a second term in office with a spectacular win in the Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has taken the comfortable lead on over 295 seats and the NDA is leading on over 340 seats. The Congress was restricted to just 50 seats. The UPA managed to get 91 seats.

In politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is ahead on 61 seats and the grand alliance of SP-BSP-RLD is leading on just 19 seats, while the Congress failed to open its account in 22 states.

The BJP appears to be registering 100% result in Modi’s home state Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress which formed the government in December last year failed to capitalize on as it was leading on just one out of 29 seats. Barring Chhindwara, the ruling party was trailing everywhere. In Bihar, the NDA is leading on 38 seats.

The BJP gained massive in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal and BJP-ruled Odisha. In both the eastern states, the BJP was leading on 33 out of 63 seats.

