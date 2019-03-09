India will have a new Prime Minister in 2019: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot feels that people will vote the BJP out of power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has exuded confidence that people will vote the BJP out of power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the country will have a new Prime Minister. Speaking at the Express Adda in Mumbai, the Congress leader said that the grand alliance of opposition parties will surely materialise and that a call on the next Prime Minister will be taken once the results are announced.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, India will have a new government and a new Prime Minister,” he said.

Pilot also said that there is a politics of fear prevailing in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that people are afraid of speaking on their mobile phones and use WhatsApp or landlines instead.

“Why is everybody now calling on WhatsApp calls? People don’t talk on mobiles anymore. They call you back on WhatsApp or landline because the mind is full of fear. That’s the impression that this government has created,” he said.

“The real challenge in the coming Lok Sabha elections is to fight negativity and fear-mongering in politics,” the Congress leader added.

He accused the ruling dispensation of indulging in petty politics by dragging government institutions. Pilot said that the entire opposition is fighting unitedly to make sure that the ‘next five years are a relief from this atmosphere’.

“So, we have Mamata (Banerjee), Mayawati and others. They have their party’s own stakes. But for the larger good, we all have to work together,” he said.

The Rajasthan Deputy CM also said that anyone who questions the policies of the government, he or she is immediately labelled anti-government. He said that agencies like Enforcement Directorate, CBI and others are being used by the government to silence the opposition.

Pilot also said that Congress victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have exposed the BJP’s failures.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections soon. The tenure of the 16th Lok Sabha ends on June 3. While the BJP under PM Modi’s leadership will look to retain power, the Congress is busy in exploring a larger alliance with non-NDA parties to dethrone the saffron party.