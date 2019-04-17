Income Tax raid at Kanimozhi house: Murder of democracy, says DMK chief Stalin

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 10:06 AM

The DMK chief said his party would work towards ushering in reforms in the appointments of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners and State Chief Electoral Officer.

Income Tax officials were also “assisting,” the local poll officials, they told PTI.

Ahead of the April 18 Lok Sabha polls, election officials on Tuesday held searches at the residence of DMK leader Kanimozhi in Tuticorin in south Tamil Nadu from where she is contesting.

Official sources indicated that the searches were held following “some inputs,” but they did not elaborate.

Income Tax officials were also “assisting,” the local poll officials, they told PTI.

The outcome of the searches were not known immediately. Following information about the searches, a large number of DMK workers gathered in front of Kanimozhi’s house expressing solidarity.

DMK president M K Stalin in a statement at Chennai said the raids were an outcome of “fear of a damning defeat,” for BJP’s candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan in Tuticorin. She is also the BJP’s State unit president.

“This is murder of democracy,” Stalin said and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has buried the autonomous feature of the Election Commission through such actions.

The DMK chief said his party would work towards ushering in reforms in the appointments of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners and State Chief Electoral Officer.

“If needed, we will not hesitate to approach the Supreme Court,” he said.

