In Palghar, Uddhav Thackeray says govt will honour people’s opposition to development projects

By: | Published: April 4, 2019 11:26 AM

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said views of locals will be taken into account while undertaking development projects in the tribal-dominated Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI Photo)Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI Photo)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said views of locals will be taken into account while undertaking development projects in the tribal-dominated Palghar district of Maharashtra. Thackeray toured the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday and Wednesday during which he held roadshows and interacted with members of various communities, including Sikhs and Christians.

The Sena is contesting the Palghar Lok Sabha seat near Mumbai as part of its pre-poll alliance with the BJP. Its nominee from the seat is tribal leader Rajendra Gavit, who had earlier crossed over to the BJP from the Congress and won the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in a bypoll.

Gavit joined the Sena last month. During his tour of the constituency on Wednesday, Thackeray met locals and fishermen and held corner meetings with them. “The development projects in the district will be taken up after due consultation with locals,” he assured. He said he would visit the proposed Wadhawan port and another jetty project sites to understand people’s views.

“The feelings and opinions of locals would definitely be considered. If people are opposed to some works, the government would honour their opinion,” he said, citing the example of Nanar refinery project in Ratnagiri. After Sena objected to the oil refinery citing local opposition, the BJP-led state government last month made it clear officially that the Rs 3 lakh crore project will not come up at Nanar in the coastal Ratnagiri district. Meanwhile, Thackeray also said that he would look into the issues faced by fishermen in Palghar. He said he was also concerned about the health of tribal children in the region and that efforts would be made to check malnourishment among them.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. In Palghar, Uddhav Thackeray says govt will honour people’s opposition to development projects
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition