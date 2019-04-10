In huge blow to Congress, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor quits Congress



The Congress suffered a blow in Gujarat as Radhanpur MLA and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor resigned from the party on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. Thakor’s resignation comes amid reports of him being unhappy with the ticket distribution in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Thakor is a prominent OBC leader in Gujarat and had joined the Congress just ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls in 2017. He had contested from Radhanpur seat and defeated his BJP rival Lavingji Thakor by 15,000 votes.

Thakor’s exit could dent the Congress’s prospects in Gujarat. Earlier on Wednesday, the outfit floated by Thakor, the Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena, had severed ties with Congress. According to TV reports, Thakor is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

READ ALSO | Jallianwala Bagh massacre is a distressing example of our past: Britain PM Theresa May

Voting in Gujarat will take place in a single phase on April 23.