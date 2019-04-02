In Goa, officials keeping watch on all bank transactions above Rs 1 lakh

In a move to check misuse of money during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued directions to all banks to keep a tab on transactions above Rs 1 lakh. He has also asked banks to keep a watch on any suspicious transaction and report it to a local election officer or police, a senior poll official said on Tuesday.

Transactions made through e-commerce platforms would be also under scrutiny of the CEO, he said. During a meeting last week with political parties in the state, the CEO informed them about measures initiated for monitoring expenditures made by candidates and their outfits. The current expenditure limit for the Lok Sabha polls is Rs 54 lakh and for the Assembly elections is Rs 20 lakh.

“Banks have been asked to keep a watch on suspicious transactions. All bank transactions above Rs 1 lakh will be under strict vigil,” according to the minutes of the meeting. The CEO has also asked banks to report to the Income Tax department about any account transaction above Rs 10 lakh. The limit for carrying cash is Rs 50,000.

Any person carrying more amount than that will have to explain its source, the poll official said. The CEO has also advised the public to abstain from carrying large amount of cash while travelling during the poll code period, he said.

Polling for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa and by-elections in three Assembly seats – Mandrem, Shiroda and Mapusa – will be held on April 23 and results will be declared on May 23. The model code of conduct for the polls came into the force on March 10.