In Goa, officials keeping watch on all bank transactions above Rs 1 lakh

By: | Published: April 2, 2019 1:00 PM

In a move to check misuse of money during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued directions to all banks to keep a tab on transactions above Rs 1 lakh.

In Goa, officials keeping watch on all bank transactions above Rs 1 lakh

In a move to check misuse of money during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued directions to all banks to keep a tab on transactions above Rs 1 lakh. He has also asked banks to keep a watch on any suspicious transaction and report it to a local election officer or police, a senior poll official said on Tuesday.

Transactions made through e-commerce platforms would be also under scrutiny of the CEO, he said. During a meeting last week with political parties in the state, the CEO informed them about measures initiated for monitoring expenditures made by candidates and their outfits. The current expenditure limit for the Lok Sabha polls is Rs 54 lakh and for the Assembly elections is Rs 20 lakh.

“Banks have been asked to keep a watch on suspicious transactions. All bank transactions above Rs 1 lakh will be under strict vigil,” according to the minutes of the meeting. The CEO has also asked banks to report to the Income Tax department about any account transaction above Rs 10 lakh. The limit for carrying cash is Rs 50,000.

Any person carrying more amount than that will have to explain its source, the poll official said. The CEO has also advised the public to abstain from carrying large amount of cash while travelling during the poll code period, he said.

Polling for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa and by-elections in three Assembly seats – Mandrem, Shiroda and Mapusa – will be held on April 23 and results will be declared on May 23. The model code of conduct for the polls came into the force on March 10.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. In Goa, officials keeping watch on all bank transactions above Rs 1 lakh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition