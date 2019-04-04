In direct fight with CPM in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi says won’t say a word against Left

Rahul Gandhi says he will not attack his Left friends in Wayanad.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday filed his nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination papers, Rahul responded to the criticism against him for “deserting” his traditional seat of Amethi and said that his decision to contest from two seats was meant to send a message that South India was as important to him as the northern region of the country.

Rahul further said that he decided to contest from Wayanad in addition to Amethi because he wants to send a message that India is one. Making it clear that his fight was purely against the BJP and RSS under for their attack on the culture and language of the people, Rahul said that his fight is not against the CPI(M) with whom he is now in a direct contest in Kerala.



“I have come to Kerala to send a message that India is one, be it North, South, East or West. My aim is to send a message, there is a feeling in South India that the way Centre, Modi ji and RSS are working its like an assault on culture and languages in South,” he said.

When asked about Left leaders’ remarks that they will ensure his defeat in Wayanad, Rahul replied, “I understand that my brothers and sisters in CPM will now speak against me and attack me, but I am not going to say a word against the CPM in my entire campaign.”

The Congress party’s decision to announce Rahul’s candidature from Wayanad invited sharp criticism from the Left. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Rahul should have contested against BJP.

Rahul is contesting from Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, his first venture outside the family bastion in his political career. The seat was created in 2009 after delimitation. Congress’ MI Shanavas had won both 2009 and 2014 general elections from here, but the seat which shares borders with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka fell vacant after his demise late last year.

The seat is considered a Congress stronghold because if its demography. Of the total population of 8.17 crore, 48% are Muslims and 11% are Christians. Hindus constitute 27% of the population.

The BJP has fielded Thushar Vellapally of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena against Rahul from Wayanad.

Kerala has 19 Lok Sabha seats. Elections in this southern state will be held in a single phase on April 23.